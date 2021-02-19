Alberta health care aide steps in as hairstylist for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

A health care worker is tapping in to the power of a good hairstyle.

Rommel Arguelles is a health care aide at Covenant Health’s Youville Home in St. Albert. He works on Unit 5, helping residents with daily activities like getting dressed, eating and bathing.

However, on top of his regular work roles, Arguelles is also acting as part glam squad for residents. Many living facilities have restricted visitors due to COVID-19, so hairdressers are not able to enter.

“I’m not cutting their hair, but I’ll brush their hair, comb it out. Maybe do a ponytail or a braid,” he explained.

One resident, Inge Small, is a former hairdresser, but she prefers to have Arguelles style her hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Rommel Arguelles and Inge Small in an undated photo. Courtesy: Covenant Health

“I’ll do a hairstyle I saw on TV earlier in the week, something like that….just to make her look her best,” he said. “I make sure I always put her in front of the mirror [to watch] and make her feel comfortable.”

Arguelles said residents are already feeling lonely because they can’t connect with family members — a little conversation while he styles their hair goes a long way.

1:06 Alberta offering COVID vaccine to all seniors 75 and older Alberta offering COVID vaccine to all seniors 75 and older

“It’s simply being with them or having a chat…with the pandemic, we can’t have family visitations,” Arguelles said. “It’s all about the small things.”

Story continues below advertisement

Arguelles said he picked up some hair styling skills when his daughter was a child, but he has also been seeking out hair tutorials on YouTube.

“Just little things that would help me do some new styles, that make residents look and feel good about themselves.” Tweet This

He doesn’t do elaborate styles on most of the residents, but the health care aide said anyone who comes in to have their hair brushed or combed leaves with a smile on their face.

“I hope that [those conversations] make a difference for them. It’s a big thing for me,” he said.

The Unit 5 teams poses in Youville Home. Courtesy: Covenant Health

The part-time hairstylist said he’s not the only one going above and beyond for his residents.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s everyone who works here. We are like a family here. We care about the people who live in the facility,” he said. “I love to come to work. I love these people.”