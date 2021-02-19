Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Burglar’s camo jacket doesn’t hide him from security cameras: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 1:20 pm
Guelph police hope a burglar's jacket will help lead to an arrest.
Guelph police hope a burglar's jacket will help lead to an arrest. Supplied

Guelph police say a burglar’s camouflage jacket did not hide him from a business’s security cameras but they are hoping its distinctive look will help lead to an arrest.

Officers were called to a business near Woodlawn and Nicklin Roads on Thursday at around 11 p.m. after someone reported that the front door was smashed.

Read more: Guelph police warn of fraudsters ‘spoofing’ their phone number

Police say surveillance video showed a man arriving on a bicycle and examining the business before picking up a fire extinguisher outside and throwing it through the glass door.

Trending Stories

The man then rummaged through the store before leaving with some product.

Police said the man tried unsuccessfully to disable the surveillance system by unplugging it, and that he also left his bike behind.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was seen wearing a black and white camo jacket along with a grey baseball hat and black pants.

Read more: Guelph police to begin using geolocating app, What3Words

Police provided a photo captured on the surveillance video.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7204. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph crimeburglaryGuelph burglaryguelph police burglaryCamo JacketGuelph police camo jacket
Flyers
More weekly flyers