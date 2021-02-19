Burglar’s camo jacket doesn’t hide him from security cameras: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a burglar’s camouflage jacket did not hide him from a business’s security cameras but they are hoping its distinctive look will help lead to an arrest.

Officers were called to a business near Woodlawn and Nicklin Roads on Thursday at around 11 p.m. after someone reported that the front door was smashed.

Police say surveillance video showed a man arriving on a bicycle and examining the business before picking up a fire extinguisher outside and throwing it through the glass door.

The man then rummaged through the store before leaving with some product.

Police said the man tried unsuccessfully to disable the surveillance system by unplugging it, and that he also left his bike behind.

The man was seen wearing a black and white camo jacket along with a grey baseball hat and black pants.

Police provided a photo captured on the surveillance video.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7204. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.