Education

‘Dancing Gabe’ to get honourary diploma from Red River College

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 3:40 pm
Dancin' Gabe Langlois is set to receive an honorary diploma from Red River College.
Dancin' Gabe Langlois is set to receive an honorary diploma from Red River College. Global News File

An iconic Winnipegger is set to get an honorary diploma from Red River College.

The college says it is giving an honorary diploma in community development to Gabriel Langlois, the man better known to most in Manitoba as ‘Dancing Gabe.’

Read more: Fans line up to honour ‘Dancing Gabe’ at Winnipeg Goldeyes game

“Gabriel Langlois has made significant contributions to our community and is celebrated by many for his tireless engagement efforts and friendly demeanor,” said Red River College president and CEO, Fred Meier, in a media release Friday.

“When Red River College received his nomination, it included letters of support from leaders across Manitoba, which reinforced his devotion to volunteerism and the positive impact that he continues to have on our communities.”

“While ‘Dancing Gabe’ may be Manitoba’s No.1 fan, there is certainly an entire community of us who are fans of the contributions he makes to our province every day.”

While Langlois may have become known for the decades he’s spent enthusiastically cheering in the stands at Winnipeg sporting events, he also works just as hard volunteering in the community, notably spending more than 35 years as a volunteer and part-time employee of the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg.

Trending Stories

Read more: Dancin’ Gabe among Manitobans receiving Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Langlois’ list of accolades for his work outside of Winnipeg Jets and Blue Bombers games includes the Premier’s Volunteer Award, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the City of Winnipeg Community Service Award.

Last September Langlois was awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, which recognizes exceptional volunteer achievements from across the country and abroad.

“Gabriel Langlois is a Manitoba icon, devoted volunteer, and inspiring community hero,” said Dr. Christine Watson, VP Academic, Red River College.

“He reflects the very best of our community — and the best of Red River College with our commitment to learning, respect, inclusiveness, integrity, and community values.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets fans trying to get ‘Dancin’ Gabe’ on national stage

“With his positive attitude, commitment to the community, and the admiration of an entire province behind him, we are proud to award Gabriel Langlois this Honorary Diploma in Community Development.”

Red River College will present Langlois with his honorary diploma at the school’s 2021 winter convocation ceremony, scheduled to be held virtually on Feb. 23.

