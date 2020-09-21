Dancin’ Gabe among Manitobans receiving Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

The Jets and Goldeyes may be done their COVID-19-shortened seasons, and the Bombers didn’t even get started, but a familiar face at all of their games is in the spotlight on Monday.

“Dancin'” Gabe Langlois is one of 10 Manitobans to be honoured at Government House at a 5 p.m. ceremony to present the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

The awards, presented by Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon, on behalf of Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, recognize exceptional volunteer achievements from across the country and abroad.

Langlois, best known for his dancing prowess at Winnipeg sporting events since the 1980s, is being recognized for his three decades of volunteer work at the St. Vital YMCA-YWCA, assisting with the setup and take-down of the kids’ corner.

“I am so proud to have these Manitobans recognized nationally for their voluntary contributions within their communities and beyond,” said Filmon.

“From the smallest community to the heart of our largest city, Manitobans are known for giving so much of their time, talent and creativity to make a difference in the world around them.”

Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon. umanitoba.ca

Other Manitobans receiving the award include:

Vern Anderson: Prolific volunteer and fundraiser for organizations like including Rossbrook House, Siloam Mission, Project Neecheewam and South Indian Lake. Member of the Indigenous Advisory Council.

Christopher Hall: Veteran of almost two decades as a volunteer coach and board member with Hockey Canada, has improved safety standards as president of Hockey Winnipeg.

Sandra Hamm: Longtime volunteer and fundraiser for World Vision Winnipeg.

John Kroeker: Volunteer with Steinbach Community Outreach, helping low-income clients file tax returns. Treasurer of Soup’s On Steinbach.

Krista Laberge: manager of two Girl Guides units and provincial commissioner for the Manitoba Council.

Yvonne Savard: Longtime volunteer helping seniors with Le Chalet de La Broquerie, prepares meals for grieving families in her community church parish and serves as president of Le Papier De Chez Nous.

Simryn Singh: Co-founder of Langar Seva Winnipeg, she prepares meals for vulnerable inner-city residents through Agape Table. Also raises funds for girls’ education in India through Unique Home for Girls.

Sharon Faye Thorne: Volunteer with the Royal Canadian Legion for more than 22 years. Organizes veterans’ lunches for funerals and Remembrance Day.

William Worden: 30-plus years of fundraising with the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada and the Scottish Gentleman’s Club, through which he shares the history of Scottish culture in Manitoba.

