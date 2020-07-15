Scott Oake among 12 appointees to the Order of Manitoba, province’s highest honour

Send this page to someone via email

After a more than two-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the province has revealed this year’s inductees into the Order of Manitoba.

The honour, traditionally announced on May 12 — Manitoba Day — will go to 12 Manitobans, including award-winning sportscaster Scott Oake, who, along with his family has spent years working to build a drug rehabilitation centre in Winnipeg in memory of his son, who died of an overdose in 2011.

Ground was broken on the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre at old Vimy Arena site last August, and the centre — which will operate on a pay-as-you-can basis — is expected to open next spring.

Also on the list of inductees this year is Winnipeg Art Gallery director and CEO, Dr. Stephen Borys, Mitch Bourbonniere, a founding member of the original Bear Clan patrol, and former Manitoba PC party leader Stuart Murray, who was also the first president and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

A full list of this year’s Order of Manitoba inductees can be found on the Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba’s website.

Established in 1999, The Order of Manitoba honours Manitobans whose actions have enriched the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province, according to media release Wednesday.

“This year, as Manitobans have been tested and have responded with courage, creativity and hope, we are even more aware of the importance of commitment to community,” said Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon, chancellor of the order, in the release.

“The community leaders to be invested into the Order of Manitoba in this, the 150th anniversary of the province, will continue to inspire their fellow Manitobans through their personal achievements and their dedication to our province, our country and our world.”

This year’s recipients will receive the Order of Manitoba at a ceremony held at the legislative building on a yet-to-be-determined date due to the ongoing public health concerns around COVID-19.

Order members are entitled to use the initials “O.M.” after their names for life, and their names will be added to a list of all Order of Manitoba members on display at the legislative building.

