Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Union presses Olymel to pay employees during COVID-19 shutdown at Alberta plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2021 11:41 am
Union representing Olymel workers holds member engagement event amid closure
WATCH ABOVE (Feb. 17):Members of UFCW Local 401, the union representing Olymel workers, gathered at the plant in Red Deer on Wednesday to show their support for workers impacted by the outbreak at the facility. As Sarah Offin reports, the outbreak is linked to cases in hundreds of employees, including one death.

The union representing staff at a central Alberta pork plant says it’s exploring legal options to make sure workers are paid during a shutdown brought on by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Olymel indefinitely closed its hog slaughtering, cutting and deboning operation in Red Deer, Alta., earlier this week after hundreds of workers became infected with the virus.

Read more: Olymel temporarily closes Alberta pork plant because of COVID-19 outbreak

The president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401 says in a statement that the union believes laying off workers without pay during the temporary closure contravenes its collective agreement with the company.

Thomas Hesse says the union believes the company may also be in contravention of employment standards under Alberta law, and the union’s lawyers are reviewing the matter.

Hinshaw says Olymel plant's COVID protocols were 'up to standards… to prevent worksite transmission'
Hinshaw says Olymel plant’s COVID protocols were ‘up to standards… to prevent worksite transmission’

An Olymel spokesman confirms that earlier this week all employees were notified by personal letter that they would be laid off throughout the temporary closure.

Trending Stories

Read more: Union members gather at closed Olymel plant in Red Deer to show support for workers

Richard Vigneault says in an email that the closure is a case of force majeure — or unforeseeable circumstances — and there is no provision in the contract for staff to be paid after operations have ceased.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

He says Olymel is maintaining workers’ insurance coverage and will offer wage advances with flexible terms as a bridge until government assistance comes through.

Read more: ‘An eternal optimist’: Friends, family mourn victim of Olymel COVID-19 outbreak

Alberta Health says that, as of Thursday afternoon, it had been notified of 389 cases linked to the Olymel outbreak, 197 of them were active, with one death.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesAlberta CoronavirusOlymelOlymel plant closedOlymel pork plantOlymel Red Deer plantRed Deer Olymel plant
