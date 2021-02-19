Federal government names four Montreal hotels for post-travel quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has unveiled a list of approved hotels for returning international travellers to complete their mandatory 72-hour quarantine.

The program, announced several weeks ago, will require most people entering Canada by air to quarantine for up to three days in an approved hotel, at their own expense, while they await the results of a COVID-19 test taken at the border.

Four hotels in Montreal are listed on the government’s website. They are:

Aloft Montreal Airport (500 Boulevard McMillan)

Crowne Plaza Montreal Airport (6600 Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Montreal Airport (10888 Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse)

Marriott Montreal Airport In-Terminal (800 Place Leigh-Capreol)

All four hotels are in the immediate vicinity of Montreal’s Trudeau Airport; the Marriott is located on the grounds of the airport’s terminal.

The mandatory hotel quarantine program will commence on Feb. 22.