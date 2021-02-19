Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are search for a suspect after a man was stabbed in an apartment building in southwest Calgary on Thursday night.

Officers were called to 700 14 Ave. S.W. at 8 p.m., police said.

While police did not provide further details, they said they believe the victim was stabbed inside an apartment suite and that the attacker then fled.

Police did not provide a description of a suspect.

The victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

