Crime

Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in southwest Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 12:42 am
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle.
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police are search for a suspect after a man was stabbed in an apartment building in southwest Calgary on Thursday night.

Officers were called to 700 14 Ave. S.W. at 8 p.m., police said.

While police did not provide further details, they said they believe the victim was stabbed inside an apartment suite and that the attacker then fled.

Police did not provide a description of a suspect.

The victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

