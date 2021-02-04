Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for Calgary fatal stabbing arrested in B.C.

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 4:01 pm
Michael Elendu
Michael Elendu is shown in a handout photo from the Calgary Police Service. Calgary Police Service

A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder in a fatal Calgary stabbing has been arrested near Vancouver, more than a month after the victim died.

Michael Elendu was identified as a suspect in the death of 20-year-old Kyreese George Wright.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Panorama Hills fatal stabbing

Wright was found stabbed to death in his home on Pantanella Court N.W.  in the neighbourhood of Panorama Hills on Dec. 16.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, Calgary police issued a second plea for help finding Elendu.

Thanks to a tip from the public, police said officers with the New Westminster Police Department arrested Elendu.

Calgary police said Elendu would eventually be brought back to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

New Westminster is a city in the Vancouver area.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceStabbingCalgary PoliceCalgary fatal stabbingMichael ElenduCalgary fatal stabbing arrestCalgary Michael Elendu arrestCalgary Michael Elendu second-degree murderMichael Elendu arrested
Flyers
More weekly flyers