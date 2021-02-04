Man wanted for Calgary fatal stabbing arrested in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder in a fatal Calgary stabbing has been arrested near Vancouver, more than a month after the victim died.

Michael Elendu was identified as a suspect in the death of 20-year-old Kyreese George Wright.

Wright was found stabbed to death in his home on Pantanella Court N.W. in the neighbourhood of Panorama Hills on Dec. 16.

On Wednesday, Calgary police issued a second plea for help finding Elendu.

Thanks to a tip from the public, police said officers with the New Westminster Police Department arrested Elendu.

Calgary police said Elendu would eventually be brought back to the city.

New Westminster is a city in the Vancouver area.