Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Salon owner claims he was tricked by AHS inspector, ticketed for violating COVID-19 restrictions

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary salon owner says he was tricked into COVID-19 violation ticket by AHS' Calgary salon owner says he was tricked into COVID-19 violation ticket by AHS
WATCH ABOVE: A Calgary salon owner claims he was wrongfully ticketed after a visit from Alberta Health Services in December. Amin Dagher said he was asked to give a haircut against health restrictions, and when he said yes, the person identified themselves as an AHS officer. Jenna Freeman reports.

Amin Dagher has owned Hair Cru Salon in northwest Calgary for more than 20 years.

The salon owner said that on Dec 27, someone came to his business asking for a haircut despite COVID-19 restrictions preventing him from providing personal services.

Dagher said he would provide a haircut at which point, according to him, the woman entered the salon and told him she was an inspector with Alberta Health Services.

Read more: Hinshaw calls Alberta pastor jailed for breaking COVID-19 rules ‘a rare incident’

While he recognized he was breaking the rules, Dagher said he felt as though the tactic used by the inspector wasn’t fair.

“Normally, a person would come in and look around,” he explained. “She’s looking for a way to give me a ticket.”

Story continues below advertisement

As an owner, Dagher said although he was breaking the rules, he felt desperate given the fact that bills were piling up.

He said the salon had been open to sell products as a storefront, and he he believed that people mistook clients entering to purchase products for clients entering for haircuts.

Trending Stories

“We don’t make money,” Dagher said. “We have no savings.

“We live day by day.”

Read more: Alberta pastor who defied COVID-19 rules refuses bail conditions, remains in custody

On Thursday, AHS said the allegation that the inspector asked for a haircut then ticketed the owner are inaccurate and false.

“In this specific case, the inspector did not ask for a haircut, but instead asked if the business was offering haircutting services,” the health authority said in a statement. “Staff at the salon confirmed haircutting services were being offered.”

AHS said it responds to complaints from the public relating to non-compliance of provincial public health orders.

In this instance, three complaints were received from the public about staff not masking,” AHS said. Another complaint was over the business allegedly providing personal services at the hair salon, something prohibited at the time under orders of the chief Medical Officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

AHS said the business was ordered to close personal services on Jan. 5.

Click to play video 'South zone numbers rise as Alberta’s COVID-19 cases trend down' South zone numbers rise as Alberta’s COVID-19 cases trend down
South zone numbers rise as Alberta’s COVID-19 cases trend down
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDAlberta CoronavirusAHSHair Salonhealth restrictionspersonal servicesAlberta Health RestrictionsHair Cru Salon
Flyers
More weekly flyers