Crime

Man, 23, faces gun trafficking charges, according to Kelowna RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 6:21 pm
Kelowna RCMP says they have arrested and charged one man in connection to a guns trafficking investigation.
Kelowna RCMP says they have arrested and charged one man in connection to a guns trafficking investigation.

A 23-year-old man is being charged with 13 gun-related offences following a three-year investigation in Kelowna.

Keenan Ely is facing eight charges of firearm trafficking along with charges of possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place, careless storage of a firearm, and failure to report a lost or stolen firearm.

Read more: Beware of slippery road conditions, say RCMP, following rash of accidents in Southern Interior

On May 20, 2020, the Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team, which was assisted by the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, executed a search warrant at a home on Theodora Road.

“This investigation was an excellent collaboration that succeeded in putting a stop to a local group who were allegedly putting guns in the hands of criminals,” said Cpl. Nick Brodeur, Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team’s NCO-in-charge.

“Guns obtained in this manner are often used in criminal activity and put our community in danger.”

Ely has been released from custody to appear at a later court date.

Read more: Kelowna drug bust yields meth, fentanyl, weapons, stolen bikes and set of 5 military medals

Police say the findings from its investigation into the gun trafficking led them to a related drug trafficking operation.

“This investigation resulted in search warrants at two Kelowna residences where a significant amount of cash and two vehicles were located and seized.”

No charges have been laid in that investigation, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

