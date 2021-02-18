Man, 23, faces gun trafficking charges, according to Kelowna RCMP

A 23-year-old man is being charged with 13 gun-related offences following a three-year investigation in Kelowna.
Keenan Ely is facing eight charges of firearm trafficking along with charges of possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place, careless storage of a firearm, and failure to report a lost or stolen firearm.
On May 20, 2020, the Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team, which was assisted by the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, executed a search warrant at a home on Theodora Road.
“This investigation was an excellent collaboration that succeeded in putting a stop to a local group who were allegedly putting guns in the hands of criminals,” said Cpl. Nick Brodeur, Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team’s NCO-in-charge.
“Guns obtained in this manner are often used in criminal activity and put our community in danger.”
Ely has been released from custody to appear at a later court date.
Police say the findings from its investigation into the gun trafficking led them to a related drug trafficking operation.
“This investigation resulted in search warrants at two Kelowna residences where a significant amount of cash and two vehicles were located and seized.”
No charges have been laid in that investigation, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
