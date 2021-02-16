Kelowna drug bust yields meth, fentanyl, weapons, stolen bikes and set of 5 military medals

Send this page to someone via email

Five military medals were seized during a drug bust last week in Kelowna, and now police are seeking help in rightfully returning the set.

Kelowna RCMP say the drug bust happened along the 1300 block of Highland Drive South on Feb. 11 and was part of an active investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Police say seized not only illicit drugs and weapons, but also suspected stolen property, including a set of five military medals.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cannabis from inside the residence and the property,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our officers also seized firearms, weapons and numerous items used for the production of illicit drugs. During the search, we recovered numerous stolen items, including three high-end bicycles worth approximately $15,000.”

Police noted among the items seized was a set of five military medals.

Kelowna RCMP say a set of five military medals were seized during a drug bust on Feb. 11, and they’re hoping to return them to the rightful owner. Kelowna RCMP

“Efforts have been unsuccessful thus far to determine the owner of these medals,” said Noseworthy, “and Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in getting them back to their rightful home.”

Police say two people were taken into custody during the search warrant, but that both were later released without charges.

However, police added that the investigation is still active, and that the matter will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

