2 travelers fined over $7,000 for ‘false’ COVID-19 tests, Transport Canada says

Transport Canada says they’ve fined two people for faking the results of their COVID-19 tests, which are required to be negative, to fly into the country.

In a statement Thursday, the transport agency said that in both cases, the two had knowingly boarded a flight to Canada from Mexico on Jan. 23 after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days before their flight. The statement also said the two were fined $10,000 and $7,000, respectively, for presenting misleading test results, as well as for making a “false declaration about their health status.”

The agency said that both of the travellers landed at Pierre-Elliot Trudeau Airport in Montreal, but could not provide any further details about the individuals or cases.

“Transport Canada will continue to investigate incidents reported to us and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where it is warranted,” read a statement.

The newly implemented restrictions for those entering into Canada requires travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before boarding a flight.

Last week, Peel Regional Police charged a man after he allegedly presented fake test results at Pearson Airport.

According to police, a CBSA and quarantine officer who inspected the man’s negative COVID-19 test revealed it to be “fraudulent,” and that the man had later tested positive for the virus.

