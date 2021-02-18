B.C. premier open to discussions on possible 2026 Commonwealth Games bid

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province is open to discussions with the private sector about bids for international sports events such as the Commonwealth Games.

The response comes after publisher David Black threw his support behind a bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying it would help kickstart B.C.’s economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in 2017, Black supported Victoria’s bid to host the 2022 Games, which were ultimately awarded to Birmingham, England. The B.C. capital hosted the Games in 1994.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Horgan said the province is not interested in spearheading a bid, but is open to working with others.

“We need to see a firm business plan from the private sector,” he said.

“The province will not be overseeing this. We want to know what the community is prepared to do. Those details are not yet available. I know Mr. Black is working on that and I look forward to detailed information from him and his team.”

Hamilton, Ont., is also looking at a bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Horgan said the province is also open to exploring a bid for the Invictus Games, a competition founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for wounded, injured, and sick service members.

Victoria was one of two finalists to host the 2022 Invictus Games, which are scheduled to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Horgan also noted there have been discussions in the private sector about Vancouver bidding to host the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.

Last year, John Furlong, the former CEO of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games organizing committee, outlined a vision for a 2030 Olympic bid.

“The province stands ready to entertain any discussions communities have about… inviting the world to come back to British Columbia when it is safe to do so,” Horgan said.