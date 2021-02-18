Menu

Sports

B.C. premier open to discussions on possible 2026 Commonwealth Games bid

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 4:50 pm
B.C. Premier John Horgan said he is open to discussions about a bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
B.C. Premier John Horgan said he is open to discussions about a bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Schiefelbein

B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province is open to discussions with the private sector about bids for international sports events such as the Commonwealth Games.

The response comes after publisher David Black threw his support behind a bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying it would help kickstart B.C.’s economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in 2017, Black supported Victoria’s bid to host the 2022 Games, which were ultimately awarded to Birmingham, England. The B.C. capital hosted the Games in 1994.

Victoria, B.C. eyes bid to host 2022 Commonwealth Games

Speaking to the media on Monday, Horgan said the province is not interested in spearheading a bid, but is open to working with others.

“We need to see a firm business plan from the private sector,” he said.

Could Vancouver host another Olympic games?
Could Vancouver host another Olympic games? – Feb 20, 2020

“The province will not be overseeing this. We want to know what the community is prepared to do. Those details are not yet available. I know Mr. Black is working on that and I look forward to detailed information from him and his team.”

Trending Stories

Hamilton, Ont., is also looking at a bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Victoria one of two Canadian cities cleared for Commonwealth Games bid
Victoria one of two Canadian cities cleared for Commonwealth Games bid – May 30, 2017

Horgan said the province is also open to exploring a bid for the Invictus Games, a competition founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for wounded, injured, and sick service members.

Vancouver should bid for 2030 Winter Olympics: former VANOC CEO

Victoria was one of two finalists to host the 2022 Invictus Games, which are scheduled to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Horgan also noted there have been discussions in the private sector about Vancouver bidding to host the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.

Last year, John Furlong, the former CEO of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games organizing committee, outlined a vision for a 2030 Olympic bid.

“The province stands ready to entertain any discussions communities have about… inviting the world to come back to British Columbia when it is safe to do so,” Horgan said.

British ColumbiaJohn HorganEventsCommonwealth Games2026 commonwealth gamesVictoria Commonwealth GamesBC Commonwealth Games bidCommonwealth Games bidsVictoria 2026 Commonwealth Games
