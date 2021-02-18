48 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the local total up to 6,071, including 182 deaths.

Of the new cases, 25 are in Barrie, while seven are in New Tecumseth, four are in Clearview, and three are in Essa.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford, Collingwood, Huntsville, Innisfil and Midland.

Twenty-seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while six are community-acquired and four are travel-related. One new case is outbreak-related, while the rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

On Thursday, local public health also confirmed eight new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K. and is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than earlier novel coronavirus strains.

In the region, a total of 168 people have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant, while 156 have screened positive for a “variant of concern.”

Testing is still underway to confirm the exact mutation strain of those who’ve screened positive for the variant of concern.

On Wednesday, 533 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses administered in Simcoe Muskoka up to 29,063. This includes more than 12,500 people who’ve received both required doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Of the region’s total 6,071 coronavirus cases, 86 per cent — or 5,239 — have recovered, while 23 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 16 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, with 11 at institutional settings, three in workplaces, one at an educational setting and one in a community setting.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,038 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 289,621, including 6,773 deaths.