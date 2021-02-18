Menu

Canada

Mini Variety Week 2021 stories – Day 1

By Amy Judd Global News
The 55th annual Variety Show of Hearts returns Saturday, Feb. 20.
The 55th annual Variety Show of Hearts returns Saturday, Feb. 20. Variety BC

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Variety Show of Hearts will look a little different this year.

But the need for help is greater than ever.

To meet the increased need for help, Variety will be holding a three-day event, kicking off on today on Global BC where viewers will meet some of the amazing kids they’ve helped in 2021.

Stories will run on Global News Morning, Global News at Noon and Global News Hour at 6.

Viewers will then get to meet more of B.C.’s kids when the 55th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airs on Global BC on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Variety Show of Hearts returns this year in an all-new format

Here are the stories from day one:

Canadian rockstar Mike Reno joins Neetu Garcha for a preview of the upcoming Variety Show of Hearts Telethon on Global.

Click to play video 'Loverboy’s Mike Reno previews the 55th Show of Hearts Telethon' Loverboy’s Mike Reno previews the 55th Show of Hearts Telethon
Loverboy’s Mike Reno previews the 55th Show of Hearts Telethon
