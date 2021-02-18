Tobogganing injuries on rise, says McMaster Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

There’s been a major increase in tobogganing injuries this winter in Hamilton.

That’s according to experts at the McMaster Children’s Hospital emergency department, who cite a doubling in the number of related injuries in November and December 2020 compared to 2019.

While statistics for January and February are pending, ER physician Dr. April Kam says the trend continues into 2021.

“My colleagues and I have taken care of many children in the past few weeks ranging in age from four to 16 with severe injuries from tobogganing,” Kam said.

She adds that injuries have included concussions, fractures, dislocations, deep cuts through snowsuits and damage to internal organs.

There was also a tobogganing tragedy on Feb. 1, when a four-year-old boy was killed after sledding into the path of a vehicle in Beamsville.

“It certainly seems understandable that there would be an increase given the lack of other available activities,” says Kam, however, “the injuries have been notable for their acuity.”

The ER team at McMaster Children’s Hospital is encouraging safe tobogganing practices:

Never sled on or near roadways

Look for shallow slopes that are free of trees, fences or any other obstacles

Avoid sledding on crowded slopes

Always wear a ski or hockey helmet while sledding

Never use a sled with sharp or jagged edges

Handholds should be secure

Always sit up or kneel on a sled — lying down can increase the risk of injury to the head, spine and stomach

Sleds that are lifted up onto skis are not recommended because they can reach dangerous speeds

The City of Hamilton has a number of hills designated for tobogganing.

They are at Chedoke golf course, on the first hole of the Beddoe course, on the ninth hole at King’s Forest golf course, at the Garth Street Reservoir and at Waterdown Memorial Park.

