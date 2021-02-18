Saskatchewan government prepares for mass COVID-19 immunizations

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is preparing for mass immunizations when it begins receiving large amounts of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman joined the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Thursday for a tour of the mass immunization clinic inside the International Trade Centre at Regina’s Evraz Place – which is expected to be ready for use in April.

The clinic will accommodate a maximum of 30 immunization tables with each table able to deliver six to seven vaccines per hour.

The province says an additional 19 vaccines will be delivered every hour at the clinic’s drive-thru site.

“Saskatchewan’s vaccine delivery plan has a goal of vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” Moe said.

“I am confident that Saskatchewan is well prepared to rapidly deliver immunizations when we start to receive adequate supplies of vaccine, and Regina’s mass immunization clinic is a great example of how we are ready to deliver.”

The Evraz Place immunization clinic will be one of 226 sites across the province, including 150 mass clinics along with mobile and drive-thru clinics.

Saskatchewan’s vaccine delivery plan will combine the use of mobile vaccination units and drive-thru options in some of its locations.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck priority for our government as we work to help our residents stay healthy, prevent illness and save lives,” Merriman said.

“I want to thank all of our health workforce who are and will be playing a key role in vaccinating our residents, including pharmacists, retired health professionals and others who will be helping in the biggest vaccination campaign our province has seen.”

Clinic locations and hours of operations will be made available when the province moves into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 immunization delivery plan, which could get underway as early as April.

