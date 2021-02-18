Pair steal 4 skid steers, construction equipment before being busted

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve busted a pair on a stealing spree before they skid to a stop.

The investigation began in December when a skid steer was stolen from a constriction site on Doncaster Street and Wellington Crescent.

Then again on Jan. 11, a second skid steer was stolen, this time from a construction site on Sargent Avenue.

Sometime between Jan. 15 and 18, a utility trailer was stolen from Springfield, Man., and then on Jan. 20, a pickup truck, utility trailer and a third skid steer was taken from a site on Dugald Road.

Finally, a fourth skid steer was swiped from Macdonald, Man. on Jan. 26.

The value of the stolen property? More than $350,000, say police.

Police say they and Manitoba RCMP managed to find all the stolen property in Winnipeg and on the outskirts.

Two men, 43 and 38, were arrested in February and charged with numerous counts, including theft over $5,000, breaking and entering to commit theft, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both were released on an undertaking.