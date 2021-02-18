Menu

Economy

Coronavirus: Ontario loses 355,000 jobs in 2020, single largest decline on record: FAO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2021 11:19 am
Click to play video 'Ontario women have lowest job participation rate in 30 years' Ontario women have lowest job participation rate in 30 years
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's economic downfall due to the pandemic is being dubbed a "She-Cession" instead of a recession. The Ontario Chamber of Commerce says compared to Ontario's last recession in 2008, women lost jobs at twice the rate of men during COVID-19. Jessica Nyznik reports. – Sep 9, 2020

TORONTO — Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says the province lost more than 355,000 jobs last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Financial Accountability Officer says in a new report today that the job losses represent the single largest annual decline on record.

The report says that in addition to job losses, more than 765,000 Ontario residents worked fewer hours because of the pandemic.

Read more: December lockdown was ‘the last straw.’ Job numbers show impact of new COVID-19 restrictions

The FAO says young workers were the hardest hit group, as youth unemployment jumped to 22 per cent.

The largest increase in job losses occurred in Peterborough, Ont., with a 13.5 per cent decline, and Windsor, Ont., which experienced a 10.9 per cent drop.

The hardest hit sector was accommodation and food services, with over 110,000 job losses.

Click to play video 'Jobs available in Peterborough area, despite high unemployment rate' Jobs available in Peterborough area, despite high unemployment rate
Jobs available in Peterborough area, despite high unemployment rate – Sep 4, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
