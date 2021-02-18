Menu

Canada

COVID-19 fears hit Labrador with presumed case in fly-in Indigenous community

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2021 11:19 am
Click to play video 'Variant blamed for N.L.’s concerning COVID-19 spike' Variant blamed for N.L.’s concerning COVID-19 spike
COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador are ballooning. Ross Lord explains how a contagious new variant is fuelling the spike, why hundreds of health care workers aren't on the front lines, and how Labrador is calling for a bubble.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say there is a presumed positive case of COVID-19 in a fly-in community along Labrador’s north coast.

In a news release late Wednesday, Labrador’s Inuit government says the presumed positive case in Makkovik is related to travel to St. John’s.

The release from the Nunatsiavut government says the test results will be sent to St. John’s today for confirmation from public health officials.

Read more: Tam warns that COVID-19 spread can occur suddenly in places used to low cases

Meanwhile, all flights into the community of about 400 people have been suspended, with the exception of medical travel, and residents are being asked to stay in their homes.

The release says plans are in the works to have everyone in Makkovik tested for COVID-19, and more details are expected today.

Until now, Labrador had not been touched by the province’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, and Makkovik Mayor Barry Andersen issued a statement urging everyone in the town to show compassion for the person involved and to follow public health advice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: N.L. top doctor says all samples sent for analysis since Feb. 5 came back as U.K. variant' Coronavirus: N.L. top doctor says all samples sent for analysis since Feb. 5 came back as U.K. variant
Coronavirus: N.L. top doctor says all samples sent for analysis since Feb. 5 came back as U.K. variant
