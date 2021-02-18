Menu

Crime

Arrest made following fatal assault involving two members of Surrey household

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Police are investigating a fatal assault in Surrey.
Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly assault in Surrey on Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP said they found a man suffering from critical injuries outside a home in the 5500-block of 125 Street around 8:30 p.m.

Read more: ‘For some he was a brother’: Friends mourn man killed in ‘mystery’ Surrey homicide

Paramedics treated the man, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the assault involved two members of the same household.

IHIT said Thursday that a person has been arrested and is in police custody.

More to come …

