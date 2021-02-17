City studies creation of ‘virtual memorial wall’ to COVID-19 victims

Send this page to someone via email

There may soon be another way to remember Hamiltonians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

City councillors have unanimously approved a motion, presented by Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark, to study the creation of a “virtual memorial wall” on the city’s website.

Clark indicated during Wednesday’s meeting of the general issues committee, that it would be a way to support families who’ve lost a loved one and haven’t been able to hold a celebration of life due to pandemic restrictions.

He adds that sharing how the virus has affected individual families, would also be an opportunity for “educating others about the real impacts of COVID-19.”

General Manager of Healthy and Safe Communities Paul Johnson agrees that “we do need to find ways of continuing to highlight to the community that this is a disease that has made many people very ill,” and “that it has taken lives.”

There have been 277 deaths in Hamilton, to date, among those who contracted the virus.

Staff will report back on the feasibility of Clark’s idea, and in regards to what the virtual memorial might look like.

