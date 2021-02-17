Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

City studies creation of ‘virtual memorial wall’ to COVID-19 victims

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 17, 2021 7:15 pm
A virtual memorial wall is being considered as a way to remember Hamiltonians who've lost their lives to COVID-19.
A virtual memorial wall is being considered as a way to remember Hamiltonians who've lost their lives to COVID-19. Ken Mann / Global News

There may soon be another way to remember Hamiltonians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

City councillors have unanimously approved a motion, presented by Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark, to study the creation of a “virtual memorial wall” on the city’s website.

Read more: Hamilton reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at Stelco

Clark indicated during Wednesday’s meeting of the general issues committee, that it would be a way to support families who’ve lost a loved one and haven’t been able to hold a celebration of life due to pandemic restrictions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He adds that sharing how the virus has affected individual families, would also be an opportunity for “educating others about the real impacts of COVID-19.”

Trending Stories

General Manager of Healthy and Safe Communities Paul Johnson agrees that “we do need to find ways of continuing to highlight to the community that this is a disease that has made many people very ill,” and “that it has taken lives.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: With lingering questions and delays surrounding COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario, here’s where things stand

There have been 277 deaths in Hamilton, to date, among those who contracted the virus.

Staff will report back on the feasibility of Clark’s idea, and in regards to what the virtual memorial might look like.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario' Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario
Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 RestrictionsHamilton city councilHamilton COVID-19Hamilton Public HealthStoney Creek Coun. Brad Clarkvirtual memorial wall
Flyers
More weekly flyers