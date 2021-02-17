Head of Lethbridge domestic violence team steps down amid allegation of unwanted sexual relationship

The head of the Domestic Violence Action Team in Lethbridge has resigned amid allegations of an unwanted sexual relationship.

Bill Kaye, who is also a retired member of the Lethbridge Police Service and board member of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre, has resigned from both DVAT and CSAC.

The resignations come amid allegations that one of Kaye’s clients reported she felt forced into a sexual relationship, as first reported by the CBC. The woman is a domestic violence survivor who alleges Kaye initiated an unwelcome sexual relationship with her while she was his client at DVAT in Lethbridge, the CBC reports.

Kaye has not been charged in relation to the allegations.

Global News spoke with the woman who made the allegations and will not be using her real name because of the nature of the allegations, instead we will refer to her as Emma.

Emma tells Global News the relationship with Kaye started in 2018. Emma said it changed from professional to sexual when Kaye began sending her inappropriate messages. She shared some of the text messages allegedly sent by Kaye with Global News.

“I like letting you rest for a while then starting over – you say no but your body calls for more,” reads one message.

Emma said “looking back, I just see this horrific abuse of power and manipulation. But at the time, I just pushed through, I needed his help to protect my children, I’d do anything for them. But when he kept photos of me and talked about them with others, I just gave up on ever thinking I would speak up and risk him showing even more people.”

Global News made attempts to contact Kaye, but has not received a response.

Emma said she went to the Lethbridge Police Service and felt her allegation was dismissed.

“As Emma, I can tell you, what LPS is doing is extremely offensive, and reflects what they have done this entire time, acting in self-interest and covering themselves.”

Lethbridge police denied that they were dismissive of her complaint and said they advised the woman to file a complaint with another law enforcement agency if she didn’t feel comfortable dealing with the LPS.

Kaye retired as an inspector with the LPS in 2014 after serving with the department for 35 years.

In a statement, the LPS said it is “aware of sexual assault allegations against a former employee and has been made aware that a formal complaint has been filed with Coaldale RCMP.”

“The alleged incidents are reported to have occurred long after the staff member retired from the police service in 2014,” the LPS said.

“Although the incidents are alleged to have occurred within the city of Lethbridge, Coaldale RCMP were requested, and have agreed, to continue with the investigation to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest between the LPS and its former employee.”

The Coaldale RCMP confirmed their role in the investigation and said “it is still in the early stages.”

“The Coaldale RCMP would encourage anyone to come forward to provide a statement/evidence on this matter,” the organization said in a statement.

The CEO of CSAC said the centre “holds its role in our community very seriously.”

“As an agency, we take seriously all allegations of misconduct and abuse and work to empower victims to set the path of where and how they may deal with their trauma,” Kristine Cassie said in a statement.

“We follow and enforce our codes of ethics and conduct with staff, volunteers and board. Members of the board in their capacity as directors have never had nor will ever have access to the people served, their files, or their identifying information. Regardless of personal relationships, reputation or standing in the community, the CSAC holds our trust with those we are here to serve in the highest regard.

“Mr. Kaye has tendered his resignation and is no longer a member of our board of directors.”

Global Lethbridge anchor and newsroom manager Liam Nixon is a member of the board of directors at CSAC and was not involved in our editorial coverage of this story.

Adonus Arlett, the interim program coordinator of DVAT, also confirmed Kaye’s resignation as DVAT program coordinator. Arlett, who is also the program manager of Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services Unit, said the VSU “holds their client relationships in the greatest of confidence. This unit cannot deny or confirm any client relationships. VSU is here to serve and believe the victims whom they serve.”

The government of Alberta’s Justice and Solicitor General’s office has been made aware of the allegations and said it is taking it seriously.

“The minister’s office received a package via email from the complainant outlining their concerns on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. This was forwarded to the department for further review on the next business day, and a call was made by the department to the Lethbridge Police Service indicating the Government of Alberta’s concerns of an appearance of a conflict of interest. We now know that the matter has been referred to the RCMP, and have no further comment as this is currently under investigation,” ministry spokesperson Blaise Boehmer said in a statement.

