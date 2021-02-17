New mental health unit in Saskatoon good first step but not enough, advocates say

Send this page to someone via email

A new unit supporting adults facing mental health problems has opened in Saskatoon, providing a place for patients for stay for a short time; but for some advocates, it’s not enough.

The new mental health unit at Royal University Hospital has seven beds for adults.

Patients arrive through the emergency department and are assessed by a psychiatrist before being diagnosed and admitted to the unit.

Read more: Mental health concerns rise for seniors as Saskatchewan tightens restrictions in care homes

In some cases, should they require more than a week’s stay, they could be admitted to the longer-term care Dubé Centre for longer-term care.

Stays can range from a few hours to up to seven days depending on needs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ideally the team would meet with them, further assess what their needs are,” explained Karyn Kawula, director of inpatient mental health and addictions services for Saskatoon Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“(The team would) work with them on what they would need during their stay to help transition them safely in a supported way back to the community.”

The unit cost $1.1 million in renovations, along with $1.55 million a year in annual funding, starting in 2019. Nurses are on site 24/7, and psychiatrists are available throughout the week and on-call at night and on weekends.

More supports needed: advocates

Advocates say there’s a real need for units like this – such as the tragic case of Samwel Uko last spring.

0:23 Video shows Samwel Uko escorted out of Regina General Hospital hours before death Video shows Samwel Uko escorted out of Regina General Hospital hours before death – Jul 23, 2020

The above video show’s Uko being removed from Regina General Hospital on his second attempt to get help for his mental health.

Story continues below advertisement

He died a few hours later.

Related News Focus on mental health more important than ever during COVID-19

His uncle, Justin Nyee, said this unit is a good first step but not enough to help people like Uko.

“My nephew, he told them what is actually like … a person goes in and tells them, ‘I have a mental health (problems)’ and they still don’t believe him,” he said.

“There is a lot need to be done in a sense of educating the nurses, training them on how to deal with people with mental health (problems).”

He said he’d like to see health-care professionals be more compassionate with people experiencing mental health crisis.

“Not everyone goes in to say ‘I have mental health (problems)’ is lying or not telling the truth. It takes a lot from a person to come in and say (that),” he said.

The SHA says it makes mental health training available for health-care professionals.

The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Saskatoon chapter said the number of people seeking help has tripled since the pandemic began, and the second wave has made it all the worse for people.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Virtual mental health consultations on the rise in Saskatchewan

The group’s executive director said there also needs to be more support in the community for people after they leave the hospital.

“We (need to) look at ‘What are people transitioning back to when they’re done there?’,” said Faith Bodnar.

“That’s a really important thing, is to talk about how is our community positioned to support people given the expansive growing need that we have.”

While patients stay at the unit they’re guided to what services they can access for help after they leave, according to the SHA.

1:42 Saskatchewan extends COVID-19 public health measures until March 19 Saskatchewan extends COVID-19 public health measures until March 19

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.