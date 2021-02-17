‘Chilling’: NFA president jokes about bringing guillotine back over gun control bill

Send this page to someone via email

The National Firearms Association (NFA) president is facing criticism after a video, apparently showing him and other board members joking about bringing back the guillotine, surfaced online.

In the video recorded during a Zoom meeting Wednesday, NFA president Sheldon Clare can be heard discussing a call he shared with an unnamed person who he said “suggested that we needed to revisit our old woodworking and metalworking skills and construct guillotines again.”

“And that that would really be the best kind of committee of public safety, to get that re-established,” Clare said. “They want to make it about public safety… that’s what this person told me.”

NFA executive director Charles Zach can be seen in the video laughing at Clare’s remarks.

Clare’s comments come a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government is launching the long-promised buyback program for what he has described as “assault” or “assault-style” firearms.

The program is one of several new gun control measures promised by the federal Liberals in the 2019 election campaign, and follows the announcement of an executive order last May that changed the classification listings to prohibit roughly 1,500 “assault-style” weapons.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Trudeau said his government will also increase criminal penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking, and enhance the capacity of police and border officials to keep illegal firearms out of the country.

5:02 PM Justin Trudeau unveils new legislation to crack down on gun violence PM Justin Trudeau unveils new legislation to crack down on gun violence

“At the same time we will also create new offences for altering the cartridge magazine of a firearm and introduce tighter restrictions on importing ammunition,” the prime minister said.

Trudeau said the federal government will also support municipalities to ban handguns through bylaws restricting their possession, storage and transportation.

He said they are “backing up the cities with serious federal and criminal penalties” to “enforce these bylaws including jail time for people who violate these municipal rules.”

In the video, Clare said what is happening is “tyranny.”

Canadians “know tyranny when they see it,” he said. “And this, my friends, is tyranny.”

‘Chilling’

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Liberal Member of Parliament for Oakville-North Burlington, Pam Damoff, called Clare’s remarks “chilling.”

“Members of the Canadian gun lobby laugh about constructing guillotines for Committee of Public Safety of which I am a member,” she wrote.

“Shame on all of you.”

This is chilling. Members of the Canadian gun lobby laugh about constructing guillotines for Committee of Public Safety, of which I am a member. #cdnpoli https://t.co/dpj3d5IDzX — Pam Damoff (@PamDamoff) February 17, 2021

A request for further comment was sent to Damhoff, but was not immediately answered.

2:13 Trudeau unveils details of ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program and municipal gun ban Trudeau unveils details of ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program and municipal gun ban

However, in an email to Global News Tuesday afternoon, Clare clarified that the comment was made to him “in the context that the guillotine was a tool used in revolutionary France by the Committee of Public Safety to deal with tyranny” and that “the civil disarmament agenda of the past sixty years represented tyranny that warranted a like response.”

Clare said he believes the person who made the remarks to him was “sincerely angry” about the order in May and Bill C-21.

“Gun control has never been about public safety,” Clare said. “It has always been about civil disarmament.

— With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly

