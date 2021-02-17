Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing now available for school staff in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Asymptomatic testing for the coronavirus is now available at pharmacies for school staff in Waterloo Region, Waterloo Public Health announced Wednesday.

The agency says it worked with the province on expanding the testing to include those who work in schools.

“This is another important step in keeping our learning environments safe, as we continue working hard to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Loretta Notten, director of education for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, stated.

The public school board seconded that notion.

“We are in full support of the plan to offer asymptomatic testing in pharmacies to school staff,” John Bryant, director of education for the Waterloo Region District School Board, stated.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at participating pharmacies for those who work in long-term-care or retirement homes, homeless shelters, congregate settings and farms.

It is also available to those who identify as Indigenous, international students who have finished a 14-day quarantine period, and visitors to long-term-care homes.

Public Health says the boards will be providing staff with a list of participating pharmacies while those who are interested in getting a test will need to provide the name of their school or board office.