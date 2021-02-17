2% of Waterloo population now vaccinated against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

One in every 50 people in the area has now been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to numbers provided by the Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.

A total of 12,058 people have now received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while 25,645 doses of it have been administered overall.

The number of people vaccinated has nearly doubled over the past eight days as the total stood at 6,128 on Feb. 9.

At the same time, Waterloo Public Health announced another 35 positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 10,182.

2:05 Winter storm in U.S. interrupts Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine supply Winter storm in U.S. interrupts Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine supply

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has slowly fallen to 42.3.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 67 people from the region have also been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 9,642.

The number of active cases continues to dwindle as it fell by 29 on Wednesday to 316.

This number includes 21 people who are in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 with seven of those needing intensive care.

For the third straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Waterloo Region leaving the death toll at 218.

There are currently 28 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region as new ones were announced at the Laurelwood Retirement Residence, in a dental office location and in a manufacturing setting. Others connected to a Catholic school program and in a congregate setting have been declared over.

Elsewhere, the province reported 847 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 288,583.

It is the lowest case count since Feb. 2, when 745 new cases were reported but the government said that day was an underestimation due to data system migration. Prior to that, it is the lowest daily increase since the end of October.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 257 cases were recorded in Toronto, 170 in Peel Region, 131 in York Region and 53 in Ottawa.

Ontario is reporting 847 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 288,583.

Wednesday’s case count is lower than Tuesday’s, which saw 904 new infections. On Monday, 964 new cases were recorded.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,729 as 10 more deaths were reported — the lowest single-day increase since Dec. 1 when seven deaths were reported.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues