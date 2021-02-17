Guelph reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall below 100

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total case count to 2,565.

The number of active cases fell by seven from the previous day to 99 including seven people being treated in the hospital for the novel coronavirus.

Another 17 people have recovered bringing Guelph’s resolved cases to 2,431.

The city’s death toll related to the disease increased by one to 35. So far this year, 21 deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 13 in February.

Along with those deaths in February, Guelph has reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 while 369 people recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its case count to 941.

Active cases fell by two from the previous day to 23 but no one is in the hospital being treated for an active case of the disease.

Five more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 891 during the pandemic.

The county’s death toll of 27 did not change.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Four more deaths have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph.

Thirteen people have died since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 17.

No new outbreaks have been declared among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

The area is currently dealing with 12 active outbreaks.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 10,761 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 251 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals who have received two doses has grown by 229 from the previous day to 3,835.

