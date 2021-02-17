Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman brandishing machete arrested at gun-point

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 9:21 am
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough woman faces weapons charges after allegedly brandishing a machete. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough woman is facing charges after an incident involving a machete on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 a.m., police responded to several calls about a woman allegedly brandishing a machete and in an “agitated state.”

Read more: Quebec man charged with second-degree murder following stabbing in Peterborough: police

Officers located the woman in the lobby of a business on Aylmer Street North. They initiated a gun-point arrest, and asked her to put down the weapon.

Trending Stories

The woman complied and was arrested. Police seized the weapon.

Georgina Davis, 55, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 17.

Click to play video 'Uptick in crime within Peterborough' Uptick in crime within Peterborough
