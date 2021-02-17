Peterborough woman brandishing machete arrested at gun-point

A Peterborough woman is facing charges after an incident involving a machete on Tuesday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 a.m., police responded to several calls about a woman allegedly brandishing a machete and in an “agitated state.”
Officers located the woman in the lobby of a business on Aylmer Street North. They initiated a gun-point arrest, and asked her to put down the weapon.
The woman complied and was arrested. Police seized the weapon.
Georgina Davis, 55, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 17.
