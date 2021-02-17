Two people in custody as London Police investigate weapons call

Send this page to someone via email

London police have two people in custody in relation to a weapons investigation in Sydenham Street.

Police say they received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday in relation to a man who was possibly in possession of a firearm at a residence in the 100-block of Sydenham Street.

There is no risk to public safety, and there are no reports of any injuries.

No other details have been release, but police say Sydenham Street will remain closed, between St. George and Talbot streets, while the investigation continues.

