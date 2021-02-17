Menu

Crime

Two people in custody as London Police investigate weapons call

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Police say they received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday in relation to a man who was possibly in possession of a firearm at a residence in the 100-block of Sydenham Street. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London police have two people in custody in relation to a weapons investigation in Sydenham Street.

Police say they received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday in relation to a man who was possibly in possession of a firearm at a residence in the 100-block of Sydenham Street.

There is no risk to public safety, and there are no reports of any injuries.

No other details have been release, but police say Sydenham Street will remain closed, between St. George and Talbot streets, while the investigation continues.

 

