Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 17

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

How working from home is changing the physical landscape in Toronto

For nearly a year, medical professionals and politicians have been asking Canadians to stay home and work remotely where possible.

The public health message has sparked a massive shift across the workforce.

Kara Kennedy owns a clothing and consignment shop in midtown Toronto called Little White Sneakers. She said the business model has changed dramatically within the past year.

“When I look back a year ago, 25 per cent of our sales were online, now 100 per cent of our sales are online,” Kennedy said.

New variants spark fears of turmoil at Scarborough hospitals after 11 straight months of battling coronavirus

After 36 hours in a Scarborough hospital caring for COVID-19 patients, Dr. Martin Betts will get to go home to his 15-month-old son Max.

“My day started at 5:45 this morning when my son got up. I checked in with all three physicians that were on call last night to see how many patients were admitted … we have about 90 patients in the ICU between the three sites,” he said.

Betts, who is the corporate chief and medical director of the network’s critical care program, and his team meet with families of each patient virtually to provide them with daily updates on top of caring for new patients brought into the Scarborough Health Network’s (SHN) intensive care units. SHN consists of three sites: Scarborough General Hospital, Centenary Hospital and Birchmount Hospital.

He told Global News while the flow of the ICU is the same as before the pandemic, the volume of patients the team is managing and the complexity of those patients has increased significantly, resulting in a much higher number of consecutive workweeks.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 847 new cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

257 were in Toronto

170 were in Peel Region

131 were in York Region

30 were in Durham Region

12 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 847 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 847 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 288,583.

Wednesday’s case count is also the lowest case count since Feb. 2, when 745 new cases were reported but the government said that day was an underestimation due to data system migration. Prior to that, it is the lowest daily increase since the end of October.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,729 as 10 more deaths were reported — the lowest single-day increase since Dec. 1 when seven deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,456 from the previous day. The government said 33,977 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,728 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 11 deaths. A discrepancy in long-term care home deaths by the ministry and the province’s daily death count can be the result of delays in reporting or when the data is pulled.

Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 155 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of 15 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 210 active cases among long-term care residents and 333 active cases among staff — down by 59 cases and down by 58 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from Caryn Lieberman & Katherine Ward.