Coronavirus: Richmond RCMP bust 2 illegal karaoke parties over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP officers were kept busy over the weekend as people continued to host karaoke parties, in violation of provincial health orders.

Police said they were called to a karaoke bar near the Aberdeen Square Mall in the 4000-block of No. 3 Road at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

In total, 34 staff and patrons were inside and were all issued violation tickets of $230 each. The manager was given a $2,300 ticket, police said.

Then, at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a commercial building in the 2600-block of Shell Road. When they arrived, police said they heard people singing karaoke and discovered what appeared to be an unlicensed drinking establishment.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, 21 people were given tickets for $230 each and the organizer also received a $2,300 ticket.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In both cases, RCMP said the investigations continue to determine what other business and/or liquor-related charges may apply.

“It’s quite clear that some people are still not getting the message,” Cpl. Ian Henderson with Richmond RCMP said in a release. “People who continue to engage in this type of reckless, irresponsible behaviour will be held to account.”

1:46 Experts urger tougher travel restrictions as COVID-19 variant spreads in B.C. Experts urger tougher travel restrictions as COVID-19 variant spreads in B.C – Jan 25, 2021

Anyone who knows of events like this being organized in Richmond is asked to call RCMP at 604-278-1212.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca