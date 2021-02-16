Men accused of violently attacking elderly Vancouver woman appear in court

Send this page to someone via email

The two men accused of posing as police officers and violently attacking an elderly woman in her Vancouver home in late January appeared in court Tuesday.

Pascal Bouthillette, 41, and Sandy Parisian, 47, are accused of attacking 78-year-old Usha Singh, who died of her injuries a few days later in hospital.

Bouthillette has been charged with second-degree murder while Parisian faces a manslaughter charge.

Both cases were adjourned until March 3 when disclosure statements are expected to be submitted to the court.

Bouthillette is said to be submitting written and audio disclosure statements to the court at this date, according to his counsel.

Pascal Bouthillette appearing in court Tuesday, Feb. 16. Credit: Felicity Don.

The incident is Vancouver’s second homicide of 2021.

Singh was found gravely injured in her home near Queen Elizabeth Park on the city’s west side on Jan. 31 after a friend called police to conduct a wellness check. Investigators believe she had been left helpless inside for hours.

Police have said Singh, who lives alone, let two men whom she was led to believe were police officers inside her home, where she was attacked.

Police said previously Parisian — who was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for unrelated offences — was arrested Feb. 2 near Strathcona Park by a police K9 unit and other officers.

Parisian suffered a “serious but non-life-threatening” injury during the arrest and was treated in hospital before being taken to jail, police said. He appeared to be wearing a cast when he appeared in court.

Bouthillette was arrested Tuesday evening near Main Street and Terminal Avenue.

Police also confirmed they have executed multiple search warrants in relation to the investigation, including in Strathcona Park. Police believe Parisian was a resident of the homeless encampment in the park and lived in a tent there.

— With files from Sean Boynton