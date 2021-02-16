Developer plans luxury condos after buying former Ottawa Greyhound station

Send this page to someone via email

A local developer has announced its plans to buy Ottawa Central Station and turn the now-vacant bus terminal into a “hub of luxury rental condos” and more.

Brigil announced Monday that it struck a deal to buy the 2.55-acre site at 265 Catherine St., between Kent and Lyon streets, in December 2020. The acquisition is now expected to close on March 1.

The land is best known as the downtown terminal for a handful of bus operators, but major tenant Greyhound announced it would pull out of the site in October 2020, with plans for a new Ottawa hub still to be announced. The Dallas-based service provider has suspended its service in Ontario amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But Brigil imagines a future for the land beyond bus traffic.

“Brigil already envisions a hub of luxury rental condos, office space, hotel buildings, neighbourhood restaurants and specialty stores,” the developer said in a press release, highlighting the site’s proximity to Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal, the Museum of Nature and Highway 417.

Brigil said it has engaged architectural firms from Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto in a design competition and expects to file its preliminary plans with the city in the spring, with construction possibly starting in 2023.

The developer, which already has luxury projects on the go at 99 and 121 Parkdale Ave., 2940 Baseline Rd. and Petrie’s Landing in Orléans, also highlighted that zoning limits on the site permit heights of up to 27 storeys.

