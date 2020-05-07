Menu

Canada

Greyhound temporarily suspends service in Ontario, Quebec due to coronavirus pandemic

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 11:34 am
Greyhound Canada has announced it is temporarily shutting down service in Canada beginning on May 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we have made every effort to reduce costs and have made significant outreach efforts to the provincial and federal governments, we cannot continue operations absent financial support,” the company said on its website.

The company says the shutdown in Canada is a result of a 95 per cent drop in ridership and lost revenue as a result of COVID-19.

Greyhound says 400 employees will be affected by the closure.

The decision will affect routes in southern Ontario and Quebec, as the company ceased service in Western Canada and northern Ontario in 2018.

Greyhound had also suspended service in three border cities in April that were offering cross-border service.

— With files from Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
