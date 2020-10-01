Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Greyhound to vacate downtown Ottawa bus station

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 12:44 pm
A Greyhound bus driver does a walk-around before moving the bus to a parking lot after arriving in Whistler, B.C., from Vancouver on Wednesday October 31, 2018. Greyhound Canada is temporarily slamming the brakes on all of its bussing routes and services as ridership plummets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Greyhound bus driver does a walk-around before moving the bus to a parking lot after arriving in Whistler, B.C., from Vancouver on Wednesday October 31, 2018. Greyhound Canada is temporarily slamming the brakes on all of its bussing routes and services as ridership plummets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Greyhound Canada will no longer provide bus service from the Catherine Street terminal when its operations restart, but the transportation company says the nation’s capital will remain a “vital part” of its network after the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Greyhound spokesperson Crystal Booker told Global News on Thursday that the company will vacate its downtown bus terminal at 265 Catherine St.

The Dallas-based bus operator halted its Canadian operations, which had already been limited to parts of Ontario and Quebec, in May amid a drastic drop in demand and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 400 employees were affected by the closures at that time.

Read more: B.C. announces new northern bus service to replace Greyhound

When service through Ottawa resumes, Booker said Greyhound will run its buses through an as-of-yet undisclosed terminal.

She said the company is using the shutdown to ensure a new location will “meet the needs” of both the business and its customers.

“While Greyhound will no longer operate from Ottawa Central Station, Ottawa will continue to be a vital part of our network,” Booker said in a statement.

“As we work through the impact of the pandemic on our business, we will communicate well in advance our new location prior to a start-up date.”

Greyhound Canada discontinued its routes in Western Canada and Northern Ontario in 2018.

Click to play video 'Last Greyhound to roll through Penticton today; lack of replacement strands passengers in South Okanagan, Similkameen' Last Greyhound to roll through Penticton today; lack of replacement strands passengers in South Okanagan, Similkameen
Last Greyhound to roll through Penticton today; lack of replacement strands passengers in South Okanagan, Similkameen
