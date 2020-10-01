Greyhound to vacate downtown Ottawa bus station

Send this page to someone via email

Greyhound Canada will no longer provide bus service from the Catherine Street terminal when its operations restart, but the transportation company says the nation’s capital will remain a “vital part” of its network after the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Greyhound spokesperson Crystal Booker told Global News on Thursday that the company will vacate its downtown bus terminal at 265 Catherine St.

The Dallas-based bus operator halted its Canadian operations, which had already been limited to parts of Ontario and Quebec, in May amid a drastic drop in demand and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 400 employees were affected by the closures at that time.

When service through Ottawa resumes, Booker said Greyhound will run its buses through an as-of-yet undisclosed terminal.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the company is using the shutdown to ensure a new location will “meet the needs” of both the business and its customers.

“While Greyhound will no longer operate from Ottawa Central Station, Ottawa will continue to be a vital part of our network,” Booker said in a statement.

“As we work through the impact of the pandemic on our business, we will communicate well in advance our new location prior to a start-up date.”

Greyhound Canada discontinued its routes in Western Canada and Northern Ontario in 2018.

2:05 Last Greyhound to roll through Penticton today; lack of replacement strands passengers in South Okanagan, Similkameen Last Greyhound to roll through Penticton today; lack of replacement strands passengers in South Okanagan, Similkameen