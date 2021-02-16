Former OPP superintendent charged with sexual assault following SIU investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says a former superintendent with the Ontario Provincial Police has been charged with sexual assault.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit said the organization was contacted by the OPP on July 7 of last year “regarding a complaint of an alleged sexual assault that had occurred against a woman.”

The incident reportedly occurred in Toronto in February 2014, the SIU said.

William Price has since been charged with one count of sexual assault following an SIU investigation.

Price is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

Further information regarding the alleged incident was not immediately provided.

“In consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation,” the SIU said.

An OPP statement said the force is aware of the charge being laid, but did not comment further given the upcoming court case.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

