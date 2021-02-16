COVID-19: 9 new cases in Peterborough area, outbreak at child care centre in Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports nine new cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak on Tuesday as the region begins its “yellow — protect” designation under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

As of 4:40 p.m. the health unit’s COVID-tracker reports there are 31 active cases, up from 22 on Monday. There were no resolved cases to remain at 548 resolved out of 588 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The health unit declared a new outbreak at a child care centre in Peterborough County but did not identify which centre or provide any specifics on the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak declared Jan. 26 remains in effect at Peterborough Retirement Residence.

As of Tuesday, PRHC reports three inpatients with COVID-19 — unchanged since Friday. There also remains 17 patients as a result of transfers from other areas.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 16. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit reports there are 205 close contacts. On the weekend the health unit advised five classes at Havelock Belmont Public School to self-isolate following two cases of COVID-19 connected to the school.

There have been nine deaths since the pandemic was declared — three associated with an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in November 2020.

2:33 Coronavirus: Ontario health official defends modelling, says hostile comments not helpful Coronavirus: Ontario health official defends modelling, says hostile comments not helpful

On Tuesday, the health unit reported more than 42,500 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.