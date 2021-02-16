Menu

Health

Police issue $7,500 tickets to restaurants for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 6:00 pm
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media.
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. Alexander Quon/Global News

Police say they’ve issued tickets to two separate Halifax businesses for allegedly violating Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions.

On Feb. 13, at approximately 8 p.m. officers investigated a report that a Halifax restaurant was not following provincial regulations.

The restaurant is not identified but police say officers found the restaurant was not following regulations related to the wearing masks.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 3 new travel-related cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Provincial regulations require everyone to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while in public.

As a result of their investigation, police issued a summary offence ticket for a corporation failing to comply with the Health Protection Act. If convicted, the ticket carries with it a $7,500 fine.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers investigated a report that a Halifax restaurant was not following regulations.

Officers found the restaurant was not following regulations regarding wearing masks as well as restrictions on serving patrons.

Nova Scotia continues to promote rapid testing in face of COVID-19 variant
Nova Scotia continues to promote rapid testing in face of COVID-19 variant

The provincial regulations for Halifax and Hants County mean that restaurants can only serve dine-in customers until 10 p.m. and must close by 11 p.m.

As a result, the police issued a summary offence ticket for a corporation failing to comply with the Health Protection Act. If convicted, the ticket carries with it a $7,500 fine.

Halifax Regional Police recommend the public educate themselves on Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions.

