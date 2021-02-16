Charges laid against Halton police officer shown in April 2020 Oakville altercation video

Send this page to someone via email

The Halton Regional Police (HRPS) officer seen on video in April of 2020 pushing a person and throwing their bag is facing two charges in connection with the incident, according to investigators.

The charges are the results of an external and independent probe which was recently concluded with the help of the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

The video posted to social media on June 20, 2020, shows four HRPS officers at a call involving a man loitering at a property near Third Line and Dundas Street West in Oakville.

Read more: Halton police officer suspended amid video showing altercation in Oakville

During the encounter, an interaction ensued between one of the officers and the man leading to alleged assault with a weapon. The officer repeatedly pushed the man, threw a bag, and knocked him to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Hours after the post, Halton police said they had suspended the officer in question and would be looking further into the incident.

Three officers on scene with the accused were also disciplined and were reassigned to administrative positions pending the outcome of the investigation by WRPS.

Const. Jason Mathers’s charges include assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000. He’s expected to appear virtually in court on March 9, 2021.

Mathers remains suspended with pay.

An internal disciplinary investigation into the actions of the officers is still active according to the HRPS.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chief Stephen Tanner said the actions of the officers “undermine public trust” in the service and policing as a whole.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police seek 3 suspects for attack on person with autism in Hamilton

“It is of paramount importance that any investigation into the actions of a police officer is not only thorough, but also unbiased, transparent and fair,” Tanner said.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the Waterloo Regional Police Service in this matter and for their investigation into this incident.”