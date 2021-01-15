Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
halton police
January 15 2021 11:56pm
01:49

Oakville incident ends with ‘safe conclusion’: Halton Police

After nine hours, Halton Police say an incident involving a person who was barricaded inside an Oakville residence came to a safe conclusion. Erica Vella reports.

Advertisement

Video Home