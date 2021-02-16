Police seek 3 suspects for attack on person with autism in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for three male assailants they say attacked an individual with autism almost two weeks ago at a shopping plaza on the Mountain.

The male victim was taken down just before noon on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Upper Gage Avenue and Lincoln Alexander Parkway in broad daylight, according to investigators.

The attack was random and involved four people, three assailants and one person waiting in a car.

The incident, captured on surveillance video, shows three people chasing down the victim and knocking him to the ground. One of the three suspects also sprayed an unknown “irritant” similar to bear spray at the alleged target.

The three attackers then fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan believed to be a 2010 four-door black Ford Fusion with winter tires on the front and regular tires on the rear, says police.

Police believe a dark coloured 2010 Ford Fusion sedan was a getaway vehicle in a random assault on Feb. 4, 2021 at a shopping plaza on Upper Gage at the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton. Hamilton Police Service

Detectives say the suspects are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 25 years of age with all three wearing black and white running shoes, two wearing black coats and another wearing a grey hoodie.

The victim received treatment for minor injuries from the fall and from the irritant that was sprayed.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-2389 or 905-546-3851.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.