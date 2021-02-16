Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police seek 3 suspects for attack on person with autism in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Click to play video 'Hamilton police seek 3 suspects for attack on person with autism' Hamilton police seek 3 suspects for attack on person with autism
Warning: This video contains violent content. Discretion advised. Hamilton police are seeking three male suspects in connection to a person with autism who was attacked almost two weeks ago at a shopping plaza on the Mountain. Investigators say the male victim was attacked just before noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Upper Gage Avenue and Lincoln Alexander Parkway. Police say they consider it a random attack.

Hamilton police are looking for three male assailants they say attacked an individual with autism almost two weeks ago at a shopping plaza on the Mountain.

The male victim was taken down just before noon on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Upper Gage Avenue and Lincoln Alexander Parkway in broad daylight, according to investigators.

The attack was random and involved four people, three assailants and one person waiting in a car.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident, captured on surveillance video, shows three people chasing down the victim and knocking him to the ground. One of the three suspects also sprayed an unknown “irritant” similar to bear spray at the alleged target.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigating alleged social media threats targeting Niagara’s medical officer

The three attackers then fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan believed to be a 2010 four-door black Ford Fusion with winter tires on the front and regular tires on the rear, says police.

Police believe a dark coloured 2010 Ford Fusion sedan was a getaway vehicle in a random assault on Feb. 4, 2021 at a shopping plaza on Upper Gage at the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton.
Police believe a dark coloured 2010 Ford Fusion sedan was a getaway vehicle in a random assault on Feb. 4, 2021 at a shopping plaza on Upper Gage at the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton. Hamilton Police Service

Detectives say the suspects are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 25 years of age with all three wearing black and white running shoes, two wearing black coats and another wearing a grey hoodie.

The victim received treatment for minor injuries from the fall and from the irritant that was sprayed.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-2389 or 905-546-3851.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Click to play video 'Final 2 suspects sentenced to 9 months in jail for attack on man with autism in Mississauga' Final 2 suspects sentenced to 9 months in jail for attack on man with autism in Mississauga
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonAssaultHamilton PoliceAutismHamilton newsHamilton CrimeHamilton MountainLincoln Alexander ParkwayUpper Gage Avenueassault suspectsassault on the mountainassault on autistic person
Flyers
More weekly flyers