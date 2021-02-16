Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Olympics should be moved due to China’s ‘genocidal campaign’ against Uighurs: O’Toole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'O’Toole calls for relocation of 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing China’s ‘genocide’ against Uighurs' O’Toole calls for relocation of 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing China’s ‘genocide’ against Uighurs
WATCH: Conservative leader Erin O’Toole called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to seek the relocation of the 2022 Beijing Olympics outside China amid what he calls a genocide against minority Uighurs.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is calling on the government to push for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be moved outside China amid what he calls a genocide against minority Uighurs.

O’Toole says Canada should not send athletes to the Beijing Olympics next year while the state is committing human rights violations against part of its population.

The Conservative leader says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should reach out to the International Olympic Committee to discuss relocation of the games, though he stopped short of suggesting Canada should boycott them — or step up to host them.

Read more: Erin O’Toole pushes U.S. envoy to Canada to preserve Line 5, Keystone XL pipelines

China has been accused of using forced birth control to limit Uighur births and detention camps to indoctrinate the mostly-Muslim minority into mainstream Chinese society.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Beijing has denied any wrongdoing, saying it is running a voluntary employment and language-training program.

O’Toole’s demand follows a letter from more than a dozen federal lawmakers from all parties earlier this month, calling for relocation of the games outside China due to what they deemed a “genocidal campaign” against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

Click to play video 'Liberal MPs call for boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics' Liberal MPs call for boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Liberal MPs call for boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauChinaBeijingErin O'TooleUighursBeijing OlympicsChina Uighur genocideO'Toole 2022 OlympicsO'Toole relocate Olympics
Flyers
More weekly flyers