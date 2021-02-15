Calgary police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to the public for help in locating a teenage girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Police say 14-year-old Aaliyah Manyheads was last seen in the community of Erin Woods on Monday, Feb. 1, at about 4:30 p.m.

According to police, Manyheads is five-foot-eight and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair which may have been partially dyed red or pink. She also has a scar on her cheek below her right eye.

Police said Manyheads was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, jeans, a red puffy jacket and black Nike shoes (Nike lettering in rainbow colours). She was carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.