Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police seek missing 14-year-old girl

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 11:07 pm
Police say 14-year-old Aaliyah Manyheads was last seen in the community of Erin Woods on Monday, Feb. 1 at about 4:30 p.m.
Police say 14-year-old Aaliyah Manyheads was last seen in the community of Erin Woods on Monday, Feb. 1 at about 4:30 p.m. Calgary Police Servide handout

Calgary police are looking to the public for help in locating a teenage girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Police say 14-year-old Aaliyah Manyheads was last seen in the community of Erin Woods on Monday, Feb. 1, at about 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Calgary police seek missing man Patrice Armino

According to police, Manyheads is five-foot-eight and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair which may have been partially dyed red or pink. She also has a scar on her cheek below her right eye.

Trending Stories

Police said Manyheads was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, jeans, a red puffy jacket and black Nike shoes (Nike lettering in rainbow colours). She was carrying a red backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary Policemissing personMissing PersonsCPSMissing TeenMissing TeenagerCalgary missing personsCalgary missing teenmissing 14-year-old girlCalgary missing teenager
Flyers
More weekly flyers