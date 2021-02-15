Vancouver police search for suspect in ‘unprovoked’ attack on young woman

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police officers are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed and attacked a woman walking alone in the West End on Saturday night.

Police said the victim, 24, had been shopping on Davie Street and was walking home around 9:40 p.m. when she was attacked in Maxine Lane. Police said the man grabbed her from behind and both fell to the ground and that’s when the victim screamed.

It appears the attack was unprovoked, police said.

“It happened in a busy neighbourhood and targeted a woman who was minding her own business. We’re asking anyone with information to contact police immediately,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police said in a release.

Police said the victim was not physically injured and her screams likely scared the man off, who ran back towards Bute Street.

“Every indication is that this attack was unprovoked, and we believe the victim did not know the suspect,” Addison said.

“We also think there were people in the area who may have information that can help solve this crime, and we’re appealing to those people to come forward.”

The suspect is believed to be Caucasian, about five-feet-11-inches tall and in his mid-40s. He was wearing a waist-length black leather jacket, dark pants and a dark face mask.

“We are providing a description of the victim as well, in case it helps anyone remember anything that could help in the investigation,” Addison added.

The victim is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and slim with long brown hair. She was wearing UGG boots, black yoga pants and a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Police ask anyone with information to immediately call VPD’s Special Investigations Section at 604-717-0602, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8466.