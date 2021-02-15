Alberta records 251 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and two additional deaths from the disease.

The new cases came as a result of 5,389 tests.

As of Monday, there were 5,222 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 1,989 were in the Calgary zone, 1,435 were in the Edmonton zone, 753 were in the North zone, 706 were in the Central zone, 330 were in the South zone and nine were not tied to any specific zone.

There were 356 people in hospital with COVID-19 Monday, 58 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

The latest COVID-19 fatalities in Alberta saw two people with comorbidities die: a man in his 70s in the Calgary zone and a man in his 90s in the North zone whose death was linked to an outbreak at Bonnyville Extendicare.

Monday also marked the start of new COVID-19 travel restrictions for people coming into Canada from the United States at land border points.

With exceptions for essential travellers, people driving into the country must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the U.S. within 72 hours, or they must offer proof of a positive test result between 14 and 90 days before arrival, which is long enough for the illness to have passed, but not so long that immunity might have waned.

As of Feb. 22, travellers arriving at land border points will also be required to take COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an in-person update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

With files from The Canadian Press.