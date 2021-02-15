22-year-old dies in South Frontenac snowmobile crash

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a snowmobile crashed in South Frontenac early Monday morning.

According to OPP, emergency crews were called out to a field just off of Millburn Road around 4:30 a.m. for the crash.

Police say a 22-year-old South Frontenac resident died as a result of the collision.

OPP have yet to release the name of the deceased because investigators are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

Officers continue to investigate the scene of the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 613-372-1932 or at 1-888-310-1122.

