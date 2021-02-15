Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

22-year-old dies in South Frontenac snowmobile crash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 1:49 pm
OPP say a 22-year-old South Frontenac resident died after a snowmobile crashed off of Millburn Road early Monday morning.
OPP say a 22-year-old South Frontenac resident died after a snowmobile crashed off of Millburn Road early Monday morning. Nick Westoll / Global News

One person is dead after a snowmobile crashed in South Frontenac early Monday morning.

According to OPP, emergency crews were called out to a field just off of Millburn Road around 4:30 a.m. for the crash.

Police say a 22-year-old South Frontenac resident died as a result of the collision.

Trending Stories

Read more: One person dead following snowmobile collision on Lake St. Clair: OPP

OPP have yet to release the name of the deceased because investigators are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

Officers continue to investigate the scene of the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 613-372-1932 or at 1-888-310-1122.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPCrashSnowmobile Crashopp crashSnowmobile AccidentFrontenac OPPFatal Snowmobile CrashOPP Snowmobile crashaccident south frontenac
Flyers
More weekly flyers