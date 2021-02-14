One person dead following snowmobile collision on Lake St. Clair: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile collision that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say emergency crews responded around 3:50 p.m. to a crash between two snowmobiles on Lake St. Clair near Mitchell’s Bay.

According to officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, the Chatham-Kent detachment at 519-352-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

