Canada

One person dead following snowmobile collision on Lake St. Clair: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 14, 2021 11:34 am
According to officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. . Harrison Perkins

OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile collision that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say emergency crews responded around 3:50 p.m. to a crash between two snowmobiles on Lake St. Clair near Mitchell’s Bay.

According to officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 48-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash in N.B.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, the Chatham-Kent detachment at 519-352-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

