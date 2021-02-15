Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 15

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Residents of Mississauga condo to be tested after South African COVID-19 variant confirmed

All residents of a central Mississauga condo will be tested after five cases of the South African COVID-19 variant were confirmed there, Peel Region’s medical officer of health says.

Dr. Lawrence Loh said widespread testing will be conducted at 385 Prince of Wales Dr., just south of Confederation Parkway and Rathburn Road, in an attempt to curb the spread of the fast-spreading variant.

Toronto, Peel and York region schools prepare for in-class learning to resume Tuesday

Enhanced safety measures will be in place when in-person learning resumes at Toronto-area schools on Tuesday.

Six school boards in Toronto, York Region, and Peel Region will be restarting in-person classes after a stretch of online learning that began in January as part of a provincial lockdown.

York Region finalizing plans for drive-thru vaccination clinic at Canada’s Wonderland

York Region says it is finalizing plans for drive-thru vaccination clinics at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, as well as at Markham Fairgrounds.

Five “static” vaccination clinics will be located in the following cities and towns in the region: Newmarket, Georgina, Richmond Hill, Markham and Vaughan.

“Vaccination clinic sites are subject to change based on capacity and operational needs; additional sites may be added or may replace a pre-identified site,” said Dr. Kurji, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health, in a statement Monday.

No cases reported Monday

With Monday being the Family Day holiday, the Ontario government did not provide updated COVID-19 case numbers.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s figures will be provided on Tuesday.

—With files from The Canadian Press

